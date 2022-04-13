BitTorrent Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $9,453.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00212473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007727 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005594 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002621 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.