BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 446.9% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 446.9% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
