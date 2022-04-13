BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 446.9% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 446.9% from the March 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

