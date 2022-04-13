BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.66

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
