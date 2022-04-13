BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.66

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

