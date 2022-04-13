BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 78.8% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

