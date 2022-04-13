BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.82

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 158793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

