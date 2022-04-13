BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.82

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 158793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.