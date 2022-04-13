BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $900.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $1,035.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $916.50.

BLK opened at $716.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $746.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

