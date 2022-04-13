BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

