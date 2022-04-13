Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading Up 22.9%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)
