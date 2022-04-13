Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading Up 22.9%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

