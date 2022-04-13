Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

BLBD stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $558.28 million, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.21. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

