BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €61.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($66.30) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($70.98) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($67.72) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.05 ($71.80).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €48.71 ($52.95) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.74. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($75.18).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.