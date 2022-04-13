BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $97.10 on Monday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.