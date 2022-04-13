BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWA. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

