BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,537 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

