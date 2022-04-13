BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 53.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

