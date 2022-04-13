Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

BRZE opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 38,602 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,663.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,119,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $18,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

