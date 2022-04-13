BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

BRC stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. BRC has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $34.00.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

