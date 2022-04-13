Brian A. Kenney Sells 19,263 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,788,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GATX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

