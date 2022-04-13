Brian A. Kenney Sells 19,263 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of GATX stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.90.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,788,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GATX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
