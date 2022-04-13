Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE MNRL opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

