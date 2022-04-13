BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

