Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.12

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 54887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 43,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

