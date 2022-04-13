Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Equities analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to post $5.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRSP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,358,000 after buying an additional 142,244 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

