Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

OESX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,432. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

