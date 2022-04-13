Brokerages Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

REE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

