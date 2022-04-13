Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

