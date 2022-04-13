Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $2.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Accenture reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.11. 12,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,161. Accenture has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

