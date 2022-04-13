Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.73). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 199,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,204. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.