Brokerages Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.44). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 26.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 3,028,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,900. Canoo has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

