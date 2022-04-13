Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. IBEX posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. 13,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $294.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in IBEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

