Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

TALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

