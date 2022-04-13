Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $37.00

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of FYBR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 880,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.