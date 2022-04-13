Brokerages Set Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NILSY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS NILSY remained flat at $$3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $38.13.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

