Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Price Target at $18.15

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,847,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

