Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diodes Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diodes in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

