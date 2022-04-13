Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PEB opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

