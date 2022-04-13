Brokers Offer Predictions for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

NYSE FDS opened at $425.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.30 and a 200-day moving average of $434.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.