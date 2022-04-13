Brokers Set Expectations for Lincoln National Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Lincoln National stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.