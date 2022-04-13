Brokers Set Expectations for Root, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Root in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Get Root alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROOT. Barclays decreased their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $459.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Root by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.