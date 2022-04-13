BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 1,038,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.44.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

