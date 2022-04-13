Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.82.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

