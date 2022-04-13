Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

