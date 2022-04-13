Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.26.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

