Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given New GBX 1,850 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.52) to GBX 1,836 ($23.92) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,383.86.

BURBY stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

