Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BURBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.52) to GBX 1,836 ($23.92) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,383.86.

Burberry Group stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

