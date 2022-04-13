Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.33. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 17,352 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.48.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.