C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $15.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.31. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.45.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

