Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $62,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,440.62 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,487.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,644.22.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

