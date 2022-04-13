Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.74 and last traded at $53.82. Approximately 31,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 589,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.52 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after buying an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

