Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

