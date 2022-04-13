Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CCORF stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (Get Rating)
