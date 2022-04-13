Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $375.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$375.00 and last traded at C$189.46, with a volume of 62739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$191.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$230.82.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$185.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$182.43. The firm has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.